PM Modi’s India is strong, sovereign, bold: TN BJP chief Nainar at Tricolour rally

CHENNAI: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader created by nature and God. You can wag your tail at anyone — but if you wag it at Narendra Modi, he will cut it off," declared BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday, igniting a wave of cheers during the party's Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour Rally) in the city.

The rally, held to celebrate the Indian Army's successful Operation Sindoor, drew over 2,000 participants, including college students, NCC cadets, and the general public.

A 330-foot-long Indian flag was paraded through the Pudupet-Egmore area, led by a woman dressed as Bharat Mata, symbolising patriotic pride.

Nainar Nagendran used the occasion to issue a sharp rebuke to Pakistan and praise the decisive military leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There was a time when we didn't even have water to drink. But today, under Modi, India is strong, sovereign, and bold," he said.

"The day Pakistan disappears from the world map is not far off—and Modi will make it happen," he said.

Senior leaders H Raja and Tamilisai Soundararajan echoed the sentiment.

Raja took potshots at many leadership failures, blaming Nehru for the continued occupation of parts of Kashmir.

Tamilisai lauded Modi's governance, stating that his leadership ensures national security without civilian casualties.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and the party's national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon, paid a courtesy call on Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan.