PM Modi’s commitment yet to reflect on ground for fishermen, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said that despite repeated assurances and policies announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the fishermen community continues to remain neglected, marginalised and far from receiving the dignity and support it deserves.

Speaking at the World Fishermen Day 2025 celebration at Raj Bhavan, the Governor expressed disappointment that even after 77 years of independence, development in India remains uneven and exclusionary.

“It is very unfortunate that our model of growth has not been uniform. Certain communities have prospered, while others, like our fishermen, have been systematically left behind,” he said.

Ravi underlined that nearly 30 million people belong to the fishermen community, yet their scattered presence and lack of political visibility have meant that successive Central and State governments have failed to prioritise their needs.

"Their population may be large, but they do not figure in our electoral calculations. That is the brutal truth,” he remarked.

The Governor was particularly critical of the lack of basic rights and documentation among marginalised communities. "In our own state, thousands of tribal families still do not possess documents to prove their citizenship. This situation cannot continue, " he warned.

While noting that fish production has doubled in the last decade, Ravi made it clear that statistics alone cannot mask the harsh realities on the ground. "Yes, our Exclusive Economic Zone is vast. But what is the point if the very people who depend on these waters continue to struggle? The fishermen community needs much greater attention, urgently and genuinely, not just in policy speeches,” he emphasised.

Calling the community's poor educational access "alarming", he said, expecting fishermen to rise as administrators without support or infrastructure is unrealistic.

“The nation praises fishermen only in statements. In reality, they are still fighting for essentials, recognition, respect and rights,” he added.

Fifteen fishermen were felicitated during the event.