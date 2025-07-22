PM Modi to inaugurate renovated Thoothukudi airport

MADURAI: The newly renovated airport in Thoothukudi is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 (Saturday).

The state BPP unit is planning a grand programme to welcome the Prime Minister, said Nainar Nagendran on Monday. The new airport terminal features an extended runway to accommodate larger aircraft to more foreign countries.

More importantly, the long-awaited night landing facility has come to reality at Thoothukudi airport, which has been renovated at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore.