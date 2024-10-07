PM Modi to inaugurate Pamban railway bridge on Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary: Reports

CHENNAI: With the construction of the new Pamban railway bridge now being completed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the bridge on October 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, reports stated.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Southern Railway officials stated that discussions are underway to make arrangements in case the Prime Minister does attend the event.

The officials are working on security arrangements, stage setup, and a helipad for helicopters.

In August 2020, construction began for the new railway bridge.

The bridge spans 2,078 meters and stands 6 meters above sea level.

It consists of 33 concrete foundations and 101 pillars and is constructed in the middle of the new railway bridge.

It is the first time in India that a vertical lift bridge with modern features has been constructed in the middle of the new railway bridge.

In September, a test run of the train and the vertical lift bridge was successfully conducted to ensure the stability of the new railway bridge.

It is expected to be opened for public use by the end of this month.