PM Modi now a global face despite never going to a convent: Former VP Venkaiah Naidu

CHENNAI: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of India’s rising global stature, noting that “a man who never went to a convent is today one of the most recognised international leaders”.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the 14th International Indian Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Tamil Nadu Conference 2025 at the Anna Centenary Library, Naidu passionately advocated for preserving Indian culture, respecting one’s roots, and prioritising the mother tongue.

“PM Modi’s rise proves that you don’t need to follow Western models to achieve greatness. He didn’t attend a convent, yet today, he’s a globally popular leader,” said Naidu. “Thanks to Trump, many Indians who went abroad now wish to return home. My advice to students is simple — go, learn, earn, and return. There’s no greater joy than spending time with your parents and grandparents.”

He encouraged youth to respect their parents, teachers, and Indian traditions. “Learn English, but don’t become an Englishman. Speak in your mother tongue at home. Tamil is one of the most ancient, classical, and beautiful languages in the world. Be proud to say Amma, Appa, Akka, Anna – not Mummy, Daddy,” he said, calling on students to hold fast to Indian familial and cultural values.

Highlighting his tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, Naidu dismissed claims of language imposition in Parliament. “I permitted members to speak in 22 Indian languages in the Rajya Sabha. Some alleged Hindi-imposition, but I always maintained there was no imposition and opposition, but only proposition and position. Even I participated in anti-Hindi agitations during my student days,” he recalled.

Naidu further urged students to balance modernity with tradition but embrace global issues and prepare to be global citizens. “However, we must also stay grounded. Practice yoga — not because it’s Modi’s agenda, but because it’s good for your body. Avoid junk food; eat nutritious home-cooked meals.”

Referring to India’s global emergence, Naidu stated, “Under his leadership, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Today, the country is seen as a talent factory. Youngsters are the drivers of this nation’s future.”

India’s former UN ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, actress Keerthi Pandian, IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah, and Dorothy Thomas of Casagrand International School were also present at the event.