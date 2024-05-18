Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises PM Modi's comments on free bus service reducing metro usage

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism that the free bus travel scheme ('Vidiyal Payanam') implemented by his government has reduced metro rail patronage.

The CM said, “A close study of the PM’s speech would reveal that he was opposed to the truth.” Pointing out that the patronage of Chennai Metro Rail had risen from 3.28 crore people in 2019 to 9.11 crore people in 2023, the CM in a statement on Saturday said that the patronage has only increased, not decreased.

He added that PM Modi, who stalled the Chennai metro rail phase II project by not providing promised funds to the project, has covered up the facts and blamed the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. "Lacking achievements to brag about in his ten-year reign and frustrated with the electoral inefficacy of his hate campaign, the PM has dared to denigrate the people’s welfare schemes implemented in opposition-ruled states and demonstrated that he was always opposed to the poor," the CM stated.

In a recent interview with a media house, the Prime Minister had commented that parties had no right to "empty state coffers for the sake of elections". "You build a metro in a city and then to win elections in the same city you promise free bus rides to women. This means you are taking away 50% of your metro passengers," the PM had said.

Accusing the Prime Minister of adopting a new strategy of fueling enmity between states after the BJP’s religious polarisation campaign failed, Stalin said that the PM was uttering new lies and spreading communal hatred daily after realising that his defeat was imminent and the INDIA bloc was marching towards victory. The CM remarked that the people of the country were viewing the irresponsible speeches of the PM and the stoic silence of the Election Commission of India with shock and worry,

CM Stalin also alleged that the PM lied about leaders of south India speaking ill of the people of Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the BJP was the one promoting manufactured fake news spread by hate-mongering YouTubers like Manish Kashyap, who attempt to divide society. Kashyap was arrested last year for alleged 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu. After spending nine months in jail, he was released on bail and recently joined the BJP.

Stating that the BJP’s dream of dividing people for electoral gains would fail, CM Stalin said that the INDIA opposition bloc would emerge victorious in the parliamentary polls. "Lies will collapse. Hate will dissipate. INDIA bloc will succeed."