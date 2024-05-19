Indians must be ashamed of having a PM who utters venomous thoughts: Tamil Nadu Congress chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that every Indian must be ashamed of having a Prime Minister who spewed venomous thoughts. Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be razed using a bulldozer if the Congress returned to power, Selvaperunthagai said that the Prime Minister, upon realizing that the chances of his returning to power were reduced at the end of four stages of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, had lost his composure and started making harsh statements out of frustration.

"It is a matter of shame for the country that such a person has been holding the office of the PM for ten years. Every Indian must feel ashamed for having such a PM who utters venomous thoughts. They (the Centre) are unable to tolerate that there was a strong wave against the Prime Minister who is desperate to use any strategy to secure a third term in office."

Claiming that Modi was denigrating the office of the PM daily by speaking like a lowly politician, the TNCC chief said that Modi has invoked 'bulldozer politics' after realizing that 'Ram temple politics' would not ensure their return to power. "PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who were claiming to win 400 seats, have started talking about the Congress' return to power," he stated.

Citing critics' prediction that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would not be as easy as the past elections for Modi's BJP, Selvaperunthagai claimed that social media was awash with reports of 'the fall of the Modi regime' which had intimidated mainstream television news to its political advantage in the past.

Selvaperunthagai went on to criticise the 'bulldozer politics' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who he recalled had come under heavy criticism from even the Supreme Court. Referring to the demolition of properties belonging to alleged critics of the BJP government in UP, the TNCC chief said there could be nothing 'cheaper' than the PM suggesting that one must learn from Yogi on how to put bulldozers to effective use.