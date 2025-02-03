PM Modi likely to visit TN by second week this month

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Tamil Nadu on February 11 and 12, according to sources from the state BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, a vital 2.2-kilometre-long rail link connecting the mainland to the island of Rameswaram.

The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, has been completed after commencing construction in 2019.

The new Pamban Bridge has undergone rigorous testing, including the successful operation of a train at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour without passengers.

Additionally, a ship belonging to the Indian Coast Guard was driven through the bridge's vertically lifted iron girder, further validating its structural integrity.

The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate several completed infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,000 crore during his Tamil Nadu visit.