PM Modi condoles deaths in Sivaganga mishap

SIVAGANGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

At least 11 persons were killed on Sunday when two state-transport buses collided head-on at Vairavanpatti near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Meanwhile, State minister KR Periyakaruppan on Monday said one of the victims is yet to be identified after paying homage to the deceased. Transport Minister Sivasankar on Monday met the injured victims, who were under treatment.