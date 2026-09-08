Plus-Two student gang rape case: Three convicted; one gets death sentence, prison terms for other two accused

The court also sentenced one of the convicts to death and awarded prison terms to the other two.

Judge Suresh Kumar awarded the death penalty to Chinnakutty, 20 years imprisonment to Murugesan and 13 years imprisonment to Muneeswaran.

According to the prosecution, the victim, a 16-year-old girl from Tirunelveli, was studying in Class 12 at a school in the town in 2022.

During this period, Muneeswaran of Vilathikulam, who had come to a church in the town for painting work, became acquainted with the girl. The two had reportedly been speaking over the phone for nearly two weeks.