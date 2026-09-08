Plus-Two student gang rape case: Three convicted; one gets death sentence, prison terms for other two accused

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli Special POCSO Court on Tuesday (September 8) convicted three persons in a case involving the abduction and gang rape of a Plus-Two student after luring her with false promises.
The court also sentenced one of the convicts to death and awarded prison terms to the other two.
Judge Suresh Kumar awarded the death penalty to Chinnakutty, 20 years imprisonment to Murugesan and 13 years imprisonment to Muneeswaran.
According to the prosecution, the victim, a 16-year-old girl from Tirunelveli, was studying in Class 12 at a school in the town in 2022.
During this period, Muneeswaran of Vilathikulam, who had come to a church in the town for painting work, became acquainted with the girl. The two had reportedly been speaking over the phone for nearly two weeks.
On the day of the incident, Muneeswaran told the girl that he would take her to his sister's house and lured her with a false promise of marriage.
Believing his words, the girl accompanied him on his motorcycle to an isolated area, according to the police.
Muneeswaran allegedly sexually assaulted her. His friends, Chinnakutty (27) and Murugesan (27), both from the Kokkirakulam and Keezh Veeraraghavapuram areas, were also present at the spot and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.
Based on a complaint, the Palayamkottai All-Women Police registered a case and arrested all three accused. Chinnakutty was already facing murder cases, according to the police.
The trial was conducted before the Tirunelveli Special POCSO Court. Judge Suresh Kumar found Muneeswaran, Chinnakutty and Murugesan guilty.
Following the verdict, armed police personnel escorted the three convicts to the prisoners' waiting room at the court complex, where they were kept under tight security.