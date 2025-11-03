Plug holes in govt school enrolment as Centre's data exposes alarming slide, Ramadoss tells State

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to identify reasons for the decline in student enrollment in government primary schools and take adequate measures to increase admissions.

The senior leader said that the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, which compiles information on student enrollment and school infrastructure across India, has revealed a significant decline in government schools in Tamil Nadu. The UDISE report for the academic year 2024-25 reveals that the number of students enrolled in class 1 in Tamil Nadu government schools has been steadily declining over the years.

"It further states that in this academic year, student admissions did not take place in 208 government schools and 1,204 government-aided schools. Additionally, 311 schools across Tamil Nadu have no students. This reflects the alarming state of primary education in the State," he expressed.

He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents admitted their children to government schools, resulting in increased enrollment in 2022-23. However, many of those students have now shifted back to private schools. The main reasons for this reversal include inadequate school buildings, lack of toilet and safety facilities, and shortage of teachers in government schools, he opined.

"A decline in primary school enrollment and the consequent closure of schools will not only affect early childhood education but also disrupt the entire school education system. This will pose a serious challenge to the education of poor and underprivileged children. Therefore, education department officials across Tamil Nadu must conduct a comprehensive study to identify schools with low or no enrollment, schools facing teacher shortages, and schools lacking basic infrastructure. Based on their findings, district Collectors and senior education officials should submit reports to the government," he suggested.

He urged the government to take urgent measures, including improving infrastructure, merging low-enrollment schools, transferring surplus teachers to schools in need, and ensuring better facilities. "The state should increase the reservation percentage for students from government schools in higher education and government employment to encourage more parents to enrol their children in government institutions," he urged.