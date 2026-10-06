Plea in MHC seeks FIR against TVK Minister Marie Wilson over bribery admission

Sivasubramaniam added that on August 27, he sent a formal written criminal complaint to the DVAC by Speed Post, seeking immediate registration of an FIR under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 173 of the BNSS, 2023. However, it failed to act on the complaint, register an FIR, or initiate an investigation against Marie Wilson, he alleged.

The petitioner sought a direction to the DVAC to register an FIR against Marie Wilson based on his public admission, and conduct an independent, thorough, and time-bound investigation into the alleged extortion network in T Nagar, and regulatory violations surrounding his educational institutions.

The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.