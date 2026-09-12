TN: DVAC books commercial tax AC for demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sivakumar, the proprietor of Kalaimani Associates and a GST consultant, had approached the Commercial Taxes office to address the issues relating to his firm's GST proceedings.

The accused assistant commissioner, Jamuna of Tambaram assessment circle, with office on Greenways Road, allegedly summoned the complainant to her office and demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle the issues and avoid further action against him. Despite telling her that he was unable to arrange such a large amount, the official continued to press him for the money, he alleged.