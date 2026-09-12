TN: DVAC books commercial tax AC for demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against an assistant commissioner with the Commercial Taxes Department based on allegations that she repeatedly insisted on receiving a bribe from a GST consultant, despite the latter expressing his inability to arrange the amount.
According to the FIR, the complainant, Sivakumar, the proprietor of Kalaimani Associates and a GST consultant, had approached the Commercial Taxes office to address the issues relating to his firm's GST proceedings.
The accused assistant commissioner, Jamuna of Tambaram assessment circle, with office on Greenways Road, allegedly summoned the complainant to her office and demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle the issues and avoid further action against him. Despite telling her that he was unable to arrange such a large amount, the official continued to press him for the money, he alleged.
Sivakumar tried to negotiate and repeatedly explained his financial difficulties, but the official allegedly persisted with the demand, said the FIR. During subsequent conversations and phone calls, the official allegedly continued insisting that money be paid to resolve the TNGST-related issues.
Finally, Sivakumar approached the DVAC and submitted audio recordings of the conversations. Following a discreet verification and approval from senior officials, the agency registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against assistant commissioner Jamuna on September 9 and has taken up the investigation.