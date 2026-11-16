Submit action-taken report in one week, NCW tells DGP

Taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report, the commission said it also referred to allegations of earlier misbehaviour by the MLA and his alleged visit to the Collector's residence while inebriated. The commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed investigation into the allegations. The commission has also sought an examination of representations reportedly submitted by the Collector to senior officials and the action taken on them.