Submit action-taken report in one week, NCW tells DGP

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a fair and impartial enquiry into allegations that Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene WhatsApp messages to Kallakurichi District Collector JE Padmaja.
Taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report, the commission said it also referred to allegations of earlier misbehaviour by the MLA and his alleged visit to the Collector's residence while inebriated. The commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed investigation into the allegations. The commission has also sought an examination of representations reportedly submitted by the Collector to senior officials and the action taken on them.
It stressed the need to preserve and examine relevant digital evidence and ensure the investigation is conducted without political or external influence, regardless of the position held by the person concerned.
Emphasising that the dignity, safety and security of women public officials must be protected, the NCW said no position or influence could place anyone above accountability for alleged harassment or misconduct.
The MLA, however, has denied sending any inappropriate messages to the Collector. The allegations have also triggered political reactions, with DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking action against the legislator.