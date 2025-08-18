Plans to implement AI-based warning system on the anvil

COIMBATORE: The forest department is exploring the possibility of fixing Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras to prevent negative interactions with wild animals in the Valparai region.

“We are looking at the possibility of embracing AI technology to monitor leopards, sloth bears, and wild elephants. If there are any intrusions, then a species-specific alert will be generated to caution the public, and a possible conflict could be averted. The critical spots, where the AI cameras need to be fixed, manpower required, and other infrastructure facilities are being studied,” M Suresh Krishnan, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Valparai Range.

After a thorough study, a proposal including the financial requirements will be made to the government to proceed with the implementation of the AI system.

The forest department has turned towards technology-based solutions after the AI system adopted along the railway tracks in Madukkarai near Coimbatore has yielded positive results in preventing knockdowns of wild elephants by trains.

To prevent such accidental encounters, early warning systems (virtual fencing) have been installed along the labour line area, which have also proven effective in preventing conflicts in Valparai.

A total of 1,300 solar-powered smart fencing devices loaded with thermal-based sensors to detect intrusion of any animal were set up in places identified as vulnerable to elephant intrusions – 700 in Valparai Range and 600 in Manomboly Range under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII).

As the ten-foot-high smart fence detects intrusion of wild animals even 100 feet away, the solar-powered system triggers an alarm, which is a different combination of sounds and lights to repel them away from approaching human settlements.

People will also stay alert if the light and siren are turned on whenever animal movement is detected close to their habitation, particularly at night.

“However, in all the recent incidents of attacks against children happened outside the territory of virtual fencing,” noted a forest department staff member.



