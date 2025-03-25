Planning permission application to be made through TN single window portal

CHENNAI: The planning permission application of the Chennai Corporation is integrated with a single-window portal of the entire State, according to a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) press release.

An online building plan approval system is being followed in GCC for processing the planning permission application online.

The Planning Permission Application is being received and processed online and approval is issued. From April 1, all the planning permission applications to be submitted shall be made in the Tamil Nadu single window portal for planning permission (onlineppa.tn.gov.in).

The application submitted on or before 31.03.2025 will be processed in the existing procedures, and added the release.