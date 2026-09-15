Planned Secretariat may become another multi-speciality hospital, warns D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Monday (September 14) warned that the proposed Secretariat at Pattinapakkam could eventually be converted into a super speciality hospital for south Chennai if the government proceeds with the project despite public opposition.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with party functionaries, paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on Anna Salai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Speaking to reporters after the event, Jayakumar criticised the proposal to construct the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, calling it a “foolish” decision.
He said the project would affect the livelihood of fishermen and add to traffic congestion in an already crowded area.
Jayakumar pointed out that several schools with a combined strength of more than 25,000 students were located in the vicinity. He questioned the rationale behind constructing a Secretariat in such a congested locality.
“If the government goes ahead with the proposal despite public opposition, the Secretariat could be converted into a super speciality hospital for south Chennai in future,” he said, citing the multi-speciality hospital on Anna Salai as an example.
On the power situation, Jayakumar alleged that power cuts had been reported across the State, including Chennai.
He said Tamil Nadu’s power demand had touched 21,000 MW in September and alleged that the government had failed to secure an additional 4,000 MW from the Centre.
Referring to the proposed by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Jayakumar said both constituencies had previously been won by the AIADMK and expressed confidence that the party would retain them.