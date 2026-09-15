Planned Secretariat may become another multi-speciality hospital, warns D Jayakumar

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with party functionaries, paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on Anna Salai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Jayakumar criticised the proposal to construct the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, calling it a “foolish” decision.

He said the project would affect the livelihood of fishermen and add to traffic congestion in an already crowded area.