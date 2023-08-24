Begin typing your search...

Pirate attack on TN fishermen: Case filed against 46 persons

On August 22, the pirates reportedly attacked fishermen mid-sea using bricks and rods, and robbed their belongings.

Pirate attack on TN fishermen: Case filed against 46 persons
Representative image

CHENNAI: Two days after some pirates from Sri Lanka attacked fishermen from Nagapattinam, the Nagapattinam coastal security police have filed a case on 46 persons and looted Rs 10 lakh worth materials from the fishermen, according to Thanthi TV reports.

On August 22, the pirates reportedly attacked fishermen mid-sea using bricks and rods, and robbed their belongings.

Taking cognisance of this development, Tamil Nadu political leaders, including MK Stalin, raised their concerns with the Union government requesting safety for the State's fishermen.

