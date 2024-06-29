Piped drinking water supply to be suspended in several areas of south Chennai on June 30 and July 1: Metro water dept

CHENNAI: As many as 19 areas in the southern part of the city won't get pipeline water supply on June 30 and July 1 due to maintenance work at 110 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant, said Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).



The board ensured that the areas of three zones - Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur to get water supply through tanker lorries in case of an emergency situation.

In a statement, the metro water board stated as the regular maintenance work to be carried out at 110 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant from June 30, 9 am to July 1, 9 am.

The pipeline drinking water will be suspended in several areas in three zones - Adyar (zone 13), Perungudi (zone 14) and Shollinganallur zone (zone 15) including Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, Kottivakkam, Pallavakkam, Perungudi, Ezhil Nagar, Injambakkam, Karapakkam and Kannagi Nagar.

The department urged the public to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precautionary measure.

In case of emergency, residents may request water through "Dial for Water" service by registering on the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/.

The public is requested to reach out to head office 044-4567 4567 in case of any complaints.

In addition, the areas without water connections and those experiencing low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps, assuring that water distribution in these areas will be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply, regardless of any restrictions or challenges.