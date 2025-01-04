Philanthropists donate Rs 1.2 crore for temple renovation since 2021, says minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Philanthropists have donated Rs 1,185 crore for the renovation and restoration of temples in the state since Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravidian model government assumed office, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu said.

The current government has earned the trust of philanthropists, who have contributed to fund 9,491 works in temples across the state, the minister said on Friday in Chennai, after thanking S Hari and R Gugan for donating 8.405 kg of gold, worth Rs 6.32 crore, to create a golden chariot at the Arulmigu Soundarajaperumal temple in Nagapattinam.

The donated gold will be used to apply gold foils to the chariot, transforming it into a golden chariot, as per the philanthropists' wishes, according to officials.