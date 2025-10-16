Phase-2 Hogenakkal water supply works to start in January: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru, on Wednesday, informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the works of the second phase of Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply Scheme will commence in January.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, the senior minister said that the second phase of the project will be implemented for Rs 7,900 crore with the funding assistance from Japan.

"The union government has to provide its share of Rs 2,570 crore for the project. Once the union government releases the funds, bids will be floated to start the works," he added.

He further stated that the state government will float a tender worth Rs. 350 Crore to appoint PMC (Project Management Consultancy).

"The union government is yet to release Rs 1,700 crore for other Jal Jeevan Mission projects," he said.

Earlier, PMK MLA GK Mani (Pennagaram) demanded that the government expedite the project as several villages in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts are not covered under the first phase of the project. Due to this, residents in such villages are drinking water containing higher fluoride content, he added.

The project will be executed with JICA's soft loan of over Rs 4,000 crore, alongside contributions from the Union government and state government.