PFBR crucial for long-term energy security, say experts

NEW DELHI: India’s top nuclear scientists have welcomed the initiation of core loading in the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, terming it one of its kind in the world and an important step towards achieving long-term energy security of the country.

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar, who played a key role in ensuring India’s integration into the global nuclear order, termed the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor a major advancement in terms of technology by global standards. “China has a small programme on fast breeders. Japan, France, the US had this (fast breeder reactors), but due to anxiety over nuclear energy, several programmes have been shut down,” Kakodkar said.

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Ratan Kumar Sinha said India’s PFBR has taken a long time in the development stage and was first of its kind to have breeding.

Sinha said the fast-breeder reactors use depleted uranium (U-238) and plutonium (Pu-239) to produce energy and more fuel, hence the name breeder reactor.

Sinha said the fast breeder reactors formed the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear programme, which would allow the use of thorium for the next generation of reactors. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam.

Kakodkar said India has massive thorium resources and harnessing the same was necessary for long-term energy security. “Well, the point is that nuclear power is becoming increasingly important for our energy security, particularly in the context of clean energy transition,” he said.

“Therefore in terms of technology, it (PFBR) is a major advancement even by global standards because it is a large reactor 500 MWe and it is extremely important for long-term energy security of India,” he said.

India aims to increase the share of nuclear power in its energy mix by 2032 and has approved construction of 10 PHWRs in fleet mode.