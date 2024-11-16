Petrol bombs hurled at Tirunelveli theatre screening Amaran

CHENNAI: Two people hurled petrol bombs at a theatre in Melapalayam area of Tirunelveli while the film ‘Amaran’ was being screened.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, three petrol bombs were thrown at the premises but there were no damages reported. The police are checking CCTV footage from the theatre and its neighbourhood to identify the two suspects who fled the scene after throwing the petrol bombs.

‘Amaran’, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer that is based on martyred army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan of Chennai, received positive responses from both the audience and critics, it also sparked controversy for allegedly portraying the Muslim community in Kashmir as extremists, leading to protests by a section.

Following this, police protection has been provided at several theatres, including Woodlands Theatre in Royapettah and Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, ‘Amaran’ is based on the life of army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, a member of the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles. He died in the line of duty during a mission in the Shopian area of Kashmir in 2014. The film was released worldwide on October 31.