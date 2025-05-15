Petrol bomb hurled at DMK councillor’s house in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a DMK councillor at Keela Munnirpallam in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. Saraswathi, the DMK councillor (Palayamkottai South Union), and her husband Selvasankar, stepped out of the house in shock after hearing an unusual sound. Selvasankar poured water and doused the flame. On being alerted, Munnirpallam police inspected the spot and held inquiries. Moments later, a petrol bomb was hurled at a bike showroom located on Nellai Kannan road, sources said.

The Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Santosh Hadimani, said four persons behind the scene of the crime were identified through CCTV footage and hoped that they would be nabbed soon.

After enquiring, the Commissioner said it occurred due to the enmity between the accused and the victim over putting up flex boards during the temple festival. It was the same gang that also hurled the petrol bomb at a bike showroom in Tirunelveli Town, he said. Based on complaints, Munnirpallam police and Tirunelveli Town police filed cases, sources said.