Petition seeking interim bail for Senthilbalaji adjourned

The Enforcement Department (ED) sought 15 days police custody for further investigation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2023 12:36 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Sessions Court principal Judge S Alli adjourned the petition seeking interim bail from the judicial custody against Minister Senthilbalaji.

While Senior counsel ARL Sundaresan appeared for ED, NR Elango represented Senthilbalaji.

After the submissions, the judge adjourned petition to June 15, 2023.

The Minister was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by ED sleuths under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, he was admitted to Omandurar multi-specialty hospital as he complained of chest pain.

