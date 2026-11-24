The petitioners, represented by advocates Malai Raja and Jaswanth on behalf of Manoj Kumar of Thiruparankundram, alleged that the district administration had acted in a manner that prevented the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order. They pointed out that the prohibitory order had been issued in the district on Monday night.

They sought a direction to implement the Supreme Court’s order dated November 20, 2026, in Writ Petition (C) No. 1280 of 2025, to ensure that the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon area atop the Thiruparankundram hill on Tuesday, with necessary facilities and assistance, including the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).