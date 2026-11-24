MADURAI: Lawyers on Tuesday (November 24) moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging the prohibitory order issued by Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning assemblies, agitations, processions and public meetings, and prohibiting people from climbing the Thiruparankundram hill ahead of the Karthigai Deepam, contending that it was contrary to the Supreme Court’s directions.
The petitioners, represented by advocates Malai Raja and Jaswanth on behalf of Manoj Kumar of Thiruparankundram, alleged that the district administration had acted in a manner that prevented the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order. They pointed out that the prohibitory order had been issued in the district on Monday night.
They sought a direction to implement the Supreme Court’s order dated November 20, 2026, in Writ Petition (C) No. 1280 of 2025, to ensure that the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon area atop the Thiruparankundram hill on Tuesday, with necessary facilities and assistance, including the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
They urged the High Court to direct the Union Government to ensure that the Tamil Nadu Government properly implements the Supreme Court’s directions.
The petitions were mentioned for urgent hearing. Justice GR Swaminathan said the cases would be taken up at 12.30 pm.