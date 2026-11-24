The Commissioner reported credible inputs that people of both communities from Madurai and other districts may gather in large numbers and agitate in and around the city. The Superintendent of Police reported inputs of large-scale mobilisation likely to result in confrontation and a breach of peace, with disturbances possibly spreading to other parts of the district, said the order.

The Collector further said the possibility of public safety being affected cannot be ruled out in Thiruparankundram and other parts of the district, and that the restrictions are necessary to preserve public peace and tranquillity.

The order exempts events held with permission from the competent authority, sports events, weddings, funerals and similar domestic occasions, and religious ceremonies. It also exempts rituals and festival observances of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple performed by the temple administration through its authorised personnel, and meetings or processions held under statutory authority or under the auspices of the State or Union government.

Existing religious observances at customary locations, and access to the dargah and other institutions on the hill, as protected under para (14) of the said order of the Supreme Court order subject to regulation of police, said the order.