MADURAI: Madurai District Collector and District Magistrate Nishant Krishna on Monday issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the district, banning assemblies, agitations, processions and public meetings, and barring any person from climbing Thiruparankundram hill, ahead of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday.
The order exempts actions taken to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order.
“Anything done in pursuance of, or for giving effect to" the Supreme Court's November 20 order in W.P.(C) No. 1280 of 2025 and connected matters,” said the order. The prohibition is in force from 9 pm on November 23 to 10 am on November 25.
In the order, the Collector said the City Police Commissioner, the District Superintendent of Police and the Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer had reported that an imminent law-and-order situation had arisen. The RDO reported mobilisation by various organisations for and against lighting the Deepam at the pillar, said the order.
The Commissioner reported credible inputs that people of both communities from Madurai and other districts may gather in large numbers and agitate in and around the city. The Superintendent of Police reported inputs of large-scale mobilisation likely to result in confrontation and a breach of peace, with disturbances possibly spreading to other parts of the district, said the order.
The Collector further said the possibility of public safety being affected cannot be ruled out in Thiruparankundram and other parts of the district, and that the restrictions are necessary to preserve public peace and tranquillity.
The order exempts events held with permission from the competent authority, sports events, weddings, funerals and similar domestic occasions, and religious ceremonies. It also exempts rituals and festival observances of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple performed by the temple administration through its authorised personnel, and meetings or processions held under statutory authority or under the auspices of the State or Union government.
Existing religious observances at customary locations, and access to the dargah and other institutions on the hill, as protected under para (14) of the said order of the Supreme Court order subject to regulation of police, said the order.