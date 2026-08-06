Personnel of special team probing Armstrong murder under scanner

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of a Police Inspector after allegations of extorting several lakhs from a businessman by threatening to implicate him in the case, City police will be questioning other personnel who were part of the special team that probed the BSP leader’s murder.
Another Inspector T Saravanan, who was part of the team, has been transferred to vacancy reserve by the top brass of the city police after complaints against him.
On Monday, police arrested Inspector Muhammed Buhari, attached to the St Thomas Mount Police Station, after a businessman filed a complaint alleging that he has been repeatedly demanding money from him over the past two years citing a mobile number linked to the businessman which has come up during investigations into TN BSP leader Armstrong’s murder.
Inspector Buhari was involved in the police shooting in which one of the suspects in Armstrong murder case, Thiruvenkadam, was shot dead in July 2024. Buhari was also involved in a subsequent police shooting, in which a suspect allegedly involved in a series of chain snatchings in Chennai was shot dead in March 2025.