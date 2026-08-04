Chennai inspector held for extorting businessman over Armstrong case

Akil Kumar (35), a share market trader from Washermenpet, approached the city police headquarters claiming that inspector Muhammed Buhari of the St Thomas Mount Police Station, has been repeatedly demanding money from him over the past two years citing a mobile number linked to the businessman which has come up during investigations into BSP leader Armstrong's murder case.

He stated that he had shared the mobile number with an acquaintance, a lawyer, and had no connection with the murder case. He alleged that Buhari demanded several lakhs to spare him from being named as an accused and collected more money on different occasions.