Permit gravel sand transportation: Lorry owners

CHENNAI: The tipper lorry owners from Thanjavur staged a protest on Friday against the assistant director of the mines department for reportedly failing to permit them to transport gravel sand. According to the protesting lorry owners, they have been operating the trucks as per the norms and transporting gravel sands after obtaining due permit from the authorities concerned. They also said that they have been transporting sand from around 10 quarries that are notified by the government. However, they claimed that the official had denied permission to transport the sand for the past few months.

Since the lorries are off road, the owners and drivers lost employment and lost their livelihood. “We are not in a position to pay the EMI for the trucks that we purchased through vehicle loans and this has affected the construction works also”, said Suresh, Thanjavur president, Tipper Lorry Owners association.

He also appealed to the state government to help them ensure their livelihood and provide permission to transport sands. The members also raised slogans in support of their demands and submitted a petition with the district collector.