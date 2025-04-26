Periyar university Vice-Chancellor quizzed for 6 hours at Salem police station

COIMBATORE: Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan was quizzed by the Salem city police on Friday in connection with a misappropriation of funds.

Jagannathan did not attend the Vice-Chancellors' conference in Udhagamandalam because of the questioning. Instead, two professors from the university participated on his behalf.

He was issued a summons to appear at the Suramangalam Assistant Commissioner’s office in the morning in connection with a case registered against him for starting Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation, a non-governmental educational institution.

He allegedly took over as director of the foundation despite being a public servant representing the university and without the knowledge of the state government, thereby causing financial loss.

The V-C was also quizzed for making casteist remarks against Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) legal advisor I Elangovan. The inquiry stretched for over six hours, and he was asked several questions, and his reply was recorded.

The state government has also constituted a high-level committee to probe into various complaints of irregularities, including corruption in the university administration.