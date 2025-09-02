Periyar Science and Technology Centre to launch mobile science expo bus

CHENNAI: The Periyar Science and Technology Centre, operating under the State’s Higher Education Department, will launch a “Mobile Science Exhibition Bus”, which would travel to schools and colleges to showcase the latest developments in science.

Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre (TSTC) was established with the main objective of popularising science and technology among the people in general and students in particular.

For the benefit of those who remain physically away from the facilities provided by the science centres, 'Science on Wheels' - a new modernised mobile exhibition unit will be created. “This will tour the smaller district towns and suburbs of Tamil Nadu to carry the message of science,” a senior official from the department said.

He said more than 20 latest interactive and participatory exhibits on various themes, including perception, sound, light, illusion and human biology, will be showcased. “They are based on simple, practical experiences, aimed at whetting the appetite of the younger minds,” he said, adding that the mobile exhibition, especially in book fairs, attracts thousands of students.

Stating that the Higher Education Department will be allocating Rs 80 lakh for the latest “New Mobile Science Exhibition Bus”, the official said, “This vehicle will be operated once the tender has been finalised.” According to the official, the new mobile exhibition is expected to be operated soon.