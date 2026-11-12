Periyar library faces fresh scandal; 257 UK-published books under scanner

Research scholars R Prem Kumar and S Satheesh Kumar have flagged discrepancies in the publisher's credentials, ISBN details and the content of the books, raising questions over their procurement for the library.

“Each book published by Vintage Press Limited with only around 300 pages was priced exorbitantly at Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,900. The collection reportedly includes books on tourism, science, chemistry, botany and research articles. The website address printed in the books was linked to another entity in the UK, while the ISBN numbers could not be traced in the relevant databases,” Prem Kumar said.

They also examined the website mentioned in the books and claimed that it contained no details of bank accounts or book prices. Their investigation allegedly revealed that the same website address had previously been used for selling T-shirts.

He said an analysis of the first 15 pages of a foreign book authored by Emily Lawson and titled Tourism: Principles, Practices and Philosophies, using plagiarism-detection software, indicated 64 per cent plagiarism and 70.72 per cent AI-generated content and information from several research papers had also been copied. “Photographs of foreign authors featured in several books also appeared to have been lifted from the internet,” he added.