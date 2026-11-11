DVAC begins detailed probe into library books procurement ‘scam’

The enquiry will examine alleged financial irregularities, inflated prices and the purchase of substandard books. According to DVAC sources, the responsibility would be fixed on those involved based on the findings and a case would be formally registered after obtaining approval from the State government.

A DVAC team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kandasamy inspected documents relating to book procurement at the Anna Centenary Library during the previous government's tenure. Officials scrutinised records and collected documents for further examination.

In Coimbatore, another team examined financial transactions, accounts and procurement records at Periyar Arivulagam.