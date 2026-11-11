DVAC begins detailed probe into library books procurement ‘scam’

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has launched a detailed enquiry (DE) into alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for government libraries in Tamil Nadu, with a team of officials inspected procurement records at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai, and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
The enquiry will examine alleged financial irregularities, inflated prices and the purchase of substandard books. According to DVAC sources, the responsibility would be fixed on those involved based on the findings and a case would be formally registered after obtaining approval from the State government.
A DVAC team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kandasamy inspected documents relating to book procurement at the Anna Centenary Library during the previous government's tenure. Officials scrutinised records and collected documents for further examination.
In Coimbatore, another team examined financial transactions, accounts and procurement records at Periyar Arivulagam.
According to the procurement details cited in the allegations, based on a Government Order dated November 5, 2025, a committee was constituted to recommend books for government libraries, including Periyar Arivulagam. Subsequently, a 112-member committee recommended titles, and the final selection was made at a meeting held at the Anna Centenary Library on January 9 and a purchase order for 60,266 books was issued on February 2.
The DVAC probe will scrutinise the selection and procurement process, pricing, payments and the role of publishers, besides examining whether public funds were diverted or misused.
The probe follows a complaint by School Education Minister A Rajmohan, who accused the previous DMK government of large-scale irregularities in procuring books for the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. He alleged that thousands of substandard books containing AI-generated content, fabricated author details and factual errors were purchased at inflated prices.
The controversy erupted after noted writer Perumal Murugan, who was part of the book selection committee, raised questions over the quality and authenticity of books procured for the Coimbatore library. He pointed out factual errors in books on classical Tamil literature and questioned the credentials of certain authors and publishers. Subsequently, around 2,000 books published by Agal Vilakku Publications and kept in the Tamil books section on the fourth floor of the building of Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore were removed from the library premises.
He alleged that nearly 1,800 books published by Agal Vilakku Pathippagam had been stocked at the library, with some 300-page volumes priced at more than Rs 1,400. He also questioned the authenticity of the International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs) printed on the books.