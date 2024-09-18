Periyar inevitable in Tamil Nadu's electoral politics, say analysts

CHENNAI: Embracing the ideals of rationalist leader and Dravidar Kazhagam founder 'Thanthai' Periyar is inevitable in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. On his 146th birthday, the oldest and the newest in Tamil Nadu politics paid tributes to social reformer Periyar in their own ways, and with it, identified themselves as embracing his self-respect and anti-caste ideology, irrespective of their actual commitment to it.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay could not or did not buck the trend either. Largely content with remaining in the snobbish world of his fandom and relying on social media to 'announce' all his political shakes and moves, a politically introverted Vijay stepped out to personally pay his respects to one leader for the first time in his fledgling political leader. That leader was Periyar. One could easily comprehend Vijay's visit to Periyar Thidal Tuesday as a statement visit demonstrating his ideological moorings or just a one-off incident to negate the criticism of being called a 'B' team of the right-wing constituency. The reason could only be convincingly explained by Vijay himself notwithstanding, the gesture in itself suggests his readiness to be associated with the 'Thanthai' Periyar. That said; Vijay was not alone in showing a glimpse of his ideological path from the non-Dravidian spectrum of TN politics.

Even members on the other side of the electoral spectrum like PMK founder Dr Ramadoss volunteered to celebrate Periyar. An ally of the BJP, which is the only party other than Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman who regularly finds faults with the Dravidian ideology Periyar stood for, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss on Tuesday proudly declared that the social justice and self-respect taught and espoused by Thanthai Periyar were the need of the hour and 'we' must resolve to win that over on Periyar's 146th birthday. TTV Dinakaran, leader of the breakaway AIADMK faction AMMK and also an ally of the BJP, also paid his tributes to Socrates of South Asia. Not surprisingly, the DMK, a political offshoot of DK, and the various breakaway factions like AIADMK, MDMK and even Left parties and Ambedkarite parties have dutifully paid their respects to their ideological mentor. Even a nationalist party like the Indian National Congress seized the opportunity to sing paeans to Periyar. "Our tribute to the great social reformer, defender of social justice and equality, Thanthai Periyar on his birth anniversary," INC president Mallikharjun Kharge, posted on his 'X' page,

The official 'X' handle of the Indian National Congress said, "Honouring EV Ramasamy Periyar, a relentless warrior for social justice and rights. His fight against inequality inspires us. Let's work together to create a world where equality and justice are not just ideals, but a reality — a world that Periyar envisioned."

Senior journalist AS Panneerselvan says; "If we view the issue in its entirety, it would be evident that in the ongoing fight between the Gujarat Model and Dravidian Model, Periyar stands as the icon and symbol of the Dravidian model. Periyar himself is a movement. Not all issues can be fought legally or through agitations. Some issues require a legal battle. Some require agitations. The Dravidian movement offers the solution and the tools to fight the political challenges faced in the country today. Hence, everyone, nationalists, Leftists and even newcomers come forward to embrace Periyar."