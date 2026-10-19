Perambur to get 13 modern sewer-cleaning machines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited tenders to procure 13 modern machines to clean underground sewer lines in Perambur, following a direction from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The procurement will be funded through the allocation for the constituency, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has initiated the tender process as part of efforts to expand mechanised sewer-cleaning operations across the city.
The proposed purchase includes three-wheeled and four-wheeled desilting machines, jet-rodding machines and super sucker machines.
Desilting equipment is used to remove accumulated sludge from sewer lines, while jet-rodding machines use high-pressure water jets to clear blockages. Super sucker machines use vacuum technology to remove sewage, sludge and other waste.
The equipment is expected to strengthen sewer maintenance operations and help the civic utility handle blockages and accumulated waste more efficiently.
The procurement is being carried out through the National Competitive Bidding system using a two-cover procedure. Under this method, technical and financial bids are submitted separately for evaluation.
The purchase is aimed at reducing the need for sanitation workers to enter underground sewer systems for cleaning. Such work can expose workers to toxic gases, hazardous substances and life-threatening conditions.
Expanding the use of specialised machinery can help limit these risks while improving the safety and efficiency of sewer maintenance. The machines will support the CMWSSB's efforts to maintain Chennai's underground sewage network and reduce reliance on hazardous manual cleaning methods.