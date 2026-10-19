Perambur to get 13 modern sewer-cleaning machines

Tender process follows national competitive bidding

The procurement is being carried out through the National Competitive Bidding system using a two-cover procedure. Under this method, technical and financial bids are submitted separately for evaluation.

The purchase is aimed at reducing the need for sanitation workers to enter underground sewer systems for cleaning. Such work can expose workers to toxic gases, hazardous substances and life-threatening conditions.

Expanding the use of specialised machinery can help limit these risks while improving the safety and efficiency of sewer maintenance. The machines will support the CMWSSB's efforts to maintain Chennai's underground sewage network and reduce reliance on hazardous manual cleaning methods.