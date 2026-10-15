TNUEF seeks sanitation engineering departments as 6 workers die in 10 days

In the latest incidents, three workers died and another was hospitalised in separate accidents in Chennai on October 12.

Asmath Basha (38), from Periya Hasthinapuram in Arcot, Ranipet, and Naveenkumar (34), from West Tambaram, died after inhaling toxic gas while repairing a faulty electric motor in a 20-foot-deep well built for a stormwater drain pump in Kodungaiyur, under the Perambur constituency. Sewage that had entered the rainwater collection structure from nearby drains is suspected to have generated the gas.

In a separate incident on Veerasamy Street in Pallikaranai, Kesavan (29), from Nelli village in Chengalpattu district, died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewage tank at a house belonging to a woman named Aishwarya. Rajesh (49), a resident of the same locality who was working with him, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.