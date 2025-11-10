People's support will power DMK to 7th term, says CM Stalin

PUDUKKOTTAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would win a multi-cornered contest in the 2026 Assembly elections and form the government for the seventh time in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai on the sidelines of a government function, Stalin criticised Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for focusing only on attacking the government. “Since he has no other work, he continues to criticise the government. We are not concerned about his remarks and will continue with our work for the development of the State,” he said.

Stalin also referred to Palaniswami’s support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls, saying his move to seek impleadment in the DMK’s Supreme Court petition against the exercise had raised questions.

The Chief Minister said the DMK did not view opposition parties as weak or strong, but prioritised serving the people through welfare measures and development programmes.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2026 polls, Stalin said the DMK would face the multi-cornered contest with “valour and people’s support” and was sure to return to power for a seventh term.