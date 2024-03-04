People will not be fooled: Stalin slams Centre for not providing flood relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised the Centre for not providing even a single rupee towards flood relief in TN.

After inaugurating the new Collector's office in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, he provided welfare assistance to the public, laid the foundation stone for new projects.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the Dravidian model government is functioning as the conscience of the people. Also, he said that he is happy to provide welfare assistance in Delta Districts.

Also, Mayiladuthurai, Nagai and Tiruvarur districts will receive welfare assistance of Rs 655 cr and a new municipal building will be constructed for Mayiladuthurai at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Considering the welfare of farmers, Rs 44 crores will be used for irrigation to prevent intrusion of saline water and new beds will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore. A fish landing centres will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

He added that 1,642 computers will be provided to 3 district colleges and a new library will be set up at Mayiladuthurai at a cost of Rs 5 crore. A sea wall will be constructed at Seruthur Vellaiyaru estuary in Nagai district. More than 1.15 crore women are given Rs.1,000 per month. 2 lakh students have received skill development training through 'Nan Mudhalavan scheme'.

Also, 'Neengal Nalama' scheme will be launch in Chennai on March 6. Through this project, the public can contact over phone and provide feedbacks to the Government. Chief Minister, Minister, Departmental Secretaries, Officers will contact people and ask for demands. We listen to people's grievances and execute projects even in financial crisis. Declaring new districts is not a big deal. The big thing is to set up the necessary infrastructure for those districts.

Stalin also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his frequent visit to TN for election campaign and said that DMK do not meet people only during election time but always stands for the rights and development of Tamil Nadu and people will always support the government.