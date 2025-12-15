People power will drive Vijay's victory, says Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Senior Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday exuded confidence that their party founder Vijay will become Chief Minister with the support of the people.

Speaking to the media at Perundurai in Erode, the former minister said that the people’s power will drive Vijay's victory. “No party can be singled out as a political rival to TVK, which enjoys strong public support. Many from DMK and AIADMK are joining TVK,” he noted.

Responding to a query on parties joining the NDA alliance, Sengottaiyan said that it’s difficult to predict what will unfold on the election battlefield. “We will have to wait and see,” he said.

To another query on the possibility of his party’s alliance with AIADMK, the nine-time legislator refused to comment. He added that only Vijay will declare the date for receiving applications from those aspiring to contest the polls on a TVK ticket.

While addressing the party’s consultative meeting in Tiruchengode in Namakkal, Sengottaiyan posed a question about whether only two parties should rule over Tamil Nadu, not new leaders. “TVK would accept only those who accept Vijay as the Chief Minister candidate,” he noted. TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and other leaders spoke at the meeting.