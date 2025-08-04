People lost faith in DMK alliance, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday said people have lost faith in the DMK alliance.



Addressing the media persons in Erode, the BJP leader said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, with murders happening daily.

“The DMK failed to keep up its poll promises. It promised to give Rs 1,000 to women after forming the government, but gave only at the time of the Parliamentary polls. Similarly, the Pongal gift was not given last year, but the government will take all efforts to give this year because of the polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, he refuted expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s claims that he had approached him for an appointment with Modi.

“A day before OPS met Chief Minister MK Stalin, I tried to reach him in vain. OPS may not have any evidence to prove his claim. I am yet to receive any letter from OPS (seeking appointment with Modi),” he said.

Further, Nagenthran said the OPS meeting with Stalin may not have happened suddenly and added that it seems to have been planned.

Mocking Stalin’s claim over the State leading in organ donation, the BJP leader said that TN is leading only in the kidney selling racket.