People in Tamil Nadu import heroin from Afghanistan with help of Pakistan, says Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said the investigation conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that some people in Tamil Nadu were importing heroin from Afghanistan in collaboration with the persons from Pakistan and UAE.

Delivering a keynote address, after launching the national awareness campaign on "International Day of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi said, "The investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that some people in Tamil Nadu were importing heroin from Afghanistan in collaboration with the people from Pakistan and UAE. The drug cartels had AK-47 rifles when the heroin was seized in the sea near Kerala." Accusing the ruling DMK government, Governor Ravi said, "Many crime incidents have taken place in Tamil Nadu due to drug trafficking. It creates many social problems."ld carry out their duties properly and prevent the circulation of narcotic drugs in Tamil Nadu, " he said.

Pointing out the illicit liquor deaths in the state, Ravi said, "After the loss of many lives in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts last year, due to the consumption of illicit arrack, the state police arrested the culprits. But what action was taken after that? Are the real culprits identified? The recent deaths in Kallakurichi district due to the same illicit liquor is unacceptable."

"Actions are being taken for three days after the incident, but after that it turns into routine and there is continued loss of life, " he noted.

"Youth are getting addicted to drugs. The future of our country is affected by drugs. Since the first day I came to Tamil Nadu, countless parents have been meeting me and insisting on taking action to prevent drug trafficking in schools and colleges, " Ravi said, adding that the state government is not in a state of mind to accept the facts, they are in denial mode.

"They (state government) are saying that there is no drug trafficking in the state. When I inquired about this, they say that there is only Ganja here and no other drugs are in use. But parents are pointing out the circulation of synthetic drugs and how come the authorities here are not aware of this?, " he questioned.

He further said, the state government has to come out of the state of mind that there is no drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu, otherwise the lives of the youth are likely to be questionable.