    Cauvery river banks spread across the delta areas and beaches, especially those in or around the temple towns witnessed the gathering of a large number of people.

    AuthorPTIPTI|24 July 2025 5:00 PM IST
    People flock to beaches, river banks in TN; perform Tharpanam, to honour ancestors
    Thousands gathered at Marina Beach on Aadi Amavasai to perform ancestral rites and offer prayers as part of the annual observance (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: On the occasion of the annual 'Aadi' Amavasya, people performed 'Tharpanam,' on Thursday marking their obeisance to their ancestors by performing rituals on river banks, beaches and in other premises across Tamil Nadu.

    Cauvery river banks spread across the delta areas and beaches, especially those in or around the temple towns witnessed the gathering of a large number of people.

    The Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram, regarded as sacred by believers, teemed with people who performed rituals and it included offerings such as 'Pindams' (rice balls) in remembrance of their departed relatives.

    The Tiruchendur beach adjoining the Sri Subramanya Swamy temple attracted a large number of people and several organised 'Anna dhanam' and a number of people gave away other types of 'dhanam.' It includes clothes for the needy, Agathi keerai (a type of green lettuce) for cows and grains/food cakes to birds.

    Many people also flocked to open mandapams on the premises of temple tanks (like the Kapaleeswarar temple tank in Chennai) to perform rituals.

    Vendors selling flowers, coconut and other puja materials did brisk business right from early morning.

    PTI

