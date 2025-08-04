People-centric Vijay represents real alternative force for TN, claims TVK’s Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, in an interview with DT Next, asserts that actor-politician Vijay's political journey is not merely about unseating the DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls but more about establishing an enduring political alternative in Tamil Nadu.

Dismissing the possibility of any alliance with the AIADMK, he clarified that the TVK-led front will go to the people with Vijay as its unequivocal Chief Ministerial candidate.

Excerpts from the interview…

Q: Is TVK going to form a third front akin to Makkal Nala Koottani of 2016?

A: It's too early to predict things. Many suggest that TVK could garner 20 to 22% of the vote share in the upcoming elections, a scenario never seen before in Tamil Nadu, making it a third force to reckon with in the State. Whether this translates into a Makkal Nala Koottani kind of front involving multiple parties will become clear by October or November.

Q: Without contesting polls, how can you claim such a huge vote base?

A: These projections are from third-party agencies. But it's undeniable that Vijay is leading among CM contenders.

Q: BJP alleges that DMK is helping TVK to ensure a third front, which would split the anti-incumbency votes.

A: That's an absurd accusation. The only leader in Tamil Nadu who has consistently and vocally opposed both the DMK and the BJP is Vijay. The claim that we are anyone's 'B Team' is a lazy political narrative.

Q: AIADMK has extended invitations to like-minded parties to defeat DMK. Will TVK align with the lead opposition, given that you both share a common goal?

A: TVK wasn't formed merely to defeat the DMK. Our larger goal is to deliver good governance to the people of the State. Removing the DMK from power is undoubtedly necessary to achieve that. But aligning with AIADMK is out of the question. We've made it clear: TVK will lead any alliance it is part of. Vijay is our Chief Ministerial candidate. AIADMK will never accept this.

Q: If AIADMK breaks ties with BJP, will you consider an alliance with them?

A: Only those who accept TVK's leadership and Vijay's candidature for the Chief Minister post can be part of our alliance.

Q: Seeman claimed alliance talks were held with TVK.

A: Merely meeting or talking with a leader doesn't mean alliance talks are underway. A party must share our ideological foundation for any alliance to be viable. Does Seeman align with our principles? That's a question only he can answer.

Q: Are you in talks with PMK's Anbumani?

A: These are just rumours. We have not initiated any alliance negotiations with any party.

Q: Is Vijay shying away from press conferences or interacting with journalists?

A: Press meets aren't a necessity for political growth. Some parties rely on media visibility, but we focus on meaningful work. Vijay has personally intervened in key issues like the Parandur airport protests and the Sivaganga custodial death. When other party leaders remained absent, he stood with the victims' families. Our strategy is action over statements.

Q: NTK leader Seeman questioned Vijay's security detail, hinting at external control.

A: Receiving CRPF security doesn't mean surrendering control. The Centre offered security due to genuine threats. Vijay accepted only after careful deliberation. Many national leaders have central security — does that mean they're controlled too? Seeman engages in baseless theatrics for publicity.

Q: What's your response to allegations that general secretary N Anand is taking bribes for appointments?

A: These are fabrications planted by DMK-backed individuals. There's no truth to such accusations. Anand has served the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and the party loyally for 30 years. DMK is bribing lower-tier members to spread disinformation because they can't buy our core leadership.

Q: There are speculations that Vijay is being misled by his political advisors.

A: Absolutely false. Every decision is made after consultations with key party leaders. Vijay regularly visits the party office, meets district secretaries, and leads with vision. His public interactions are carefully managed due to overwhelming crowd responses and a lack of police cooperation. Safety is paramount, both for him and the public.

Q: TVK uses only Vijay's face in promotions. Is that to prevent second-rung leaders from emerging?

A: Not at all. Vijay is the face of hope for Tamil Nadu. People will vote for us because of him. When candidates are announced, they'll represent the party locally, but the vote will be for Vijay's credibility. The entire party is united behind this approach.

Q: When will Vijay begin his poll campaign?

A: Vijay's public meetings will commence in September. DMK is already reacting out of fear, creating unnecessary roadblocks for our campaigns. But we will overcome them. TVK is here to stay.