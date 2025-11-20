Pensioners' association to hold black-badge protest on Dec 23 seeking old scheme

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Retired Government Employees Union on Thursday resolved to intensify statewide protests pressing for long-pending demands, including the restoration of the old pension scheme.

The decisions were made at the union’s state-level conference held in Tiruchy under the leadership of state president R Balasubramanian.

Delegates urged the State government to withdraw the new pension scheme and reinstate the old system, stressing that pensions must not be stopped under any circumstances. They also demanded that all existing vacancies in government departments be filled without delay.

The union announced a series of protests to highlight their demands. On December 23, pensioners will hold black-badge demonstrations across the State, followed by district-level protests.

December 17 will be observed as Pensioners’ Day in all districts. A mega rally is planned for December 21, where the union expects at least 5,000 pensioners to participate.

The union said the agitation would continue until the government provides concrete assurances.