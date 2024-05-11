Pennagaram records 100mm rain; Tamil Nadu’s south, western districts may get heavy rainfall till May 14

CHENNAI: After remaining in the boil for several weeks, parts of Tamil Nadu received good amount of rainfall on Friday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, several southern districts and some in the western part of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rainfall till May 14. The weathermen have also issued thunderstorm warning for one or two places in the State.

Pennagaram in Dharmapuri recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm in 24 hours till Saturday 8.30 am, followed by Hogenakkal – also in Dharmapuri – that received 8 cm rain. These two places were followed by Samayapuram in Tiruchy (7 cm); Usilampatti in Madurai and Musiri in Tiruchy (6 cm each).

Among the districts, isolated places in Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are likely to receive heavy rainfall till 14. Similarly, some places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore may also record heavy rainfall, the weather report added. Apart from these, Madurai is likely to get these rains on May 12, while Erode may get them on May 13, it added.

FULL DETAILS:

May 11: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari

May 12: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari

May 13: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari

May 14: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari