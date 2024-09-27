Penalise contractor for poor quality work, panel tells Tiruchy Collector

TIRUCHY: The Assembly Assurance Committee on Thursday recommended Tiruchy Collector to blacklist a government contractor who constructed a building worth Rs 1.59 crore with poor quality at KAPV Government Medical College. The contractor was also ordered to rectify the faults in the building.

The Assembly Assurance Committee headed by the chairperson Panruti MLA T Velmurugan inspected several completed and ongoing projects in Tiruchy and told the media persons out of a total 268 assurances made in the Assembly, as many as 133 have been fulfilled in Tiruchy district so far.

The committee inspected the renovation of the tourist bungalow at an estimated cost of Rs 3.35 crore, an agricultural engineering training centre for Rs 3 crore, ice cream unit at Aavin at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore and various other projects.

Velmurugan said the committee has so far visited as many as 30 districts. Out of the 117 projects inspected by the team, 50 have been completed fully while the remaining are pending and they were instructed to complete within the project period.

Among the newly constructed buildings, one in KAPV Government Medical College which was constructed in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 1.59 crore is poor in quality.

“So, the committee has recommended the Collector to blacklist the contractor who constructed the building and asked the contractor to rectify the faults,” Velmurugan said.