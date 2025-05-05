Patrolling intensified to check illegal fishing in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: To check illegal fishing in coastal waters of Thoothukudi, especially during the 61-day annual fishing ban, which has remained in effect since April 15 along the East coast, the Fisheries Department in Thoothukudi has intensified sea patrolling with the aid of two mechanised boats. The exercise has been carried out by a team led by the Assistant Director of Fisheries since Saturday evening. The team comprises Fisheries officials, Coastal Security Group personnel and seven representatives of the Fishermen Association, sources said on Sunday.

Earlier, many fishermen and mechanized boat owners raised concerns that despite the fishing ban effective at sea, fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala of the West coast were engaged in fishing in the coastal waters of Thoothukudi and called for an action to prevent them from fishing during the ban period, sources said.