Passengers survive as TNSTC bus steering away from deer rams tree in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: Passengers of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus escaped unhurt after it rammed into a tree along the roadside on the Gudalur-Mysore National Highway in Gudalur on Friday.



Police said the bus with around 28 passengers left Gudalur at 7.30 pm.

“As the bus was nearing Kargudi in Mudumalai, Naveen, who was behind the wheel, lost control after a deer suddenly crossed the highway. To avoid knocking down the deer, the driver suddenly applied the brakes.

He then lost control, and the bus swerved to the right, ramming into a tree along the roadside before coming to a halt. In the impact of the mishap, the front glass panes of the bus and the engine area sustained damage.

The scared passengers got off the bus. Due to the mishap, the traffic on the busy Gudalur-Mysore NH was disrupted for a while. On receiving information, the transport department officials rushed to the spot and restored the bus after long efforts.

The officials also made arrangements for an alternative bus for the harried passengers to proceed with their journey.