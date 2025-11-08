Party strong despite DMK's lure: Ex-Min RB Udhayakumar

MADURAI: AIADMK deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar on Saturday said the party, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, remains strong and will secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, despite rival DMK honouring 16 ex-members of the party being given minister posts in the ruling party.

He was apparently referring to expelled rebel leader Sengottaiyan's remarks and former party man Manoj Pandian's decision to join the ruling party, asserting that such choices won't have any adverse impact on AIADMK.

Speaking at an interaction with party cadre, organised to prepare them for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at Usilampatti in Madurai district, Udhayakumar alleged that the ruling DMK would depend on money power to influence voters ahead of the polls. However, he expressed confidence that the AIADMK would prevail despite such efforts.

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayakumar said the DMK leader was out of touch with ground reality and was claiming that attempts were being made to “annihilate” his party. In contrast, he said, the DMK was showing signs of weakening.

He added that DMK members were trying to create an impression that the AIADMK was divided, but the party’s loyal cadre remained united. “Sixteen people who left AIADMK and joined DMK have become ministers, yet AIADMK’s core strength remains intact,” he said.

Udhayakumar also referred to Stalin’s recent meeting with DMK functionaries in Tirunelveli, where the Chief Minister reportedly warned that non-performing office-bearers could lose their posts if the party failed to win. DMK senior leader Kanimozhi earlier rebutted, saying that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin didn't make any such remarks at the Nellai event.